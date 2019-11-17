Eat festival at F-9 Park

Islamabad: A three-day Islamabad Eat Festival 2019, carrying a variety of culinary delights for food lovers of twin cities, in full swing here at F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The food festival is providing quality and unique food experience for the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad till November 17. A number of high end and well-reputed restaurants, cafes and food brands from the twin cities and other parts of the country have set up their food stalls at the activity area, providing high quality food to the visitors.

With a variety of scrumptious food stalls and appetizing presentations by established and upcoming food chains, this is a welcoming move to let twin cities experience a unique food festival centred on the idea of creating one ultimate platform for people who love food, said the organizers.

The three-day festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 11pm.

This family festival also featured a number of entertaining activities for kids and adults.