PESHAWAR: Fateha was offered for senior journalist Mureeb Mohmand during his Qul in his village in Shabqadar in Charsadda district. Mureeb Mohmand, who was a correspondent for the English daily, Express Tribune, in Mohmand Agency, was earlier buried at the family’s ancestral graveyard in Halimzai, Shabqadar.
