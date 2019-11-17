close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 17, 2019

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Fateha was offered for senior journalist Mureeb Mohmand during his Qul in his village in Shabqadar in Charsadda district. Mureeb Mohmand, who was a correspondent for the English daily, Express Tribune, in Mohmand Agency, was earlier buried at the family’s ancestral graveyard in Halimzai, Shabqadar.

