Capital’s Polyclinic admits 16 more dengue patients

Islamabad: The Federal Government Polyclinic hospital admitted 16 dengue patients on Friday a day after receiving five cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Until now, the hospital, the second-largest public sector one in the capital city after PIMS, has treated 5,975 dengue patients, said spokesman Dr Sharif Astori.

He said nine dengue deaths were reported in Polyclinic, where 80 beds and a special team of doctors and paramedics had been allocated to handle such cases.

Dr Astori said most of the dengue cases were those, who were either old ones or not treated in the past. He said the recent rainy spell increased chill in the air and thus, causing the elimination of dengue. The Polyclinic spokesman said the rains would also reduce the incidence of health problems caused by dry spell, especially throat and chest infections, among people, especially children and the elderly.