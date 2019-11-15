Arshad sets new national record in javelin throw

PESHAWAR: The country’s premier javelin thrower and Olympics prospect Arshad Nadeem sizzled on the last day of the athletics competitions of the 33rd National Games in which Army finished at the top in the men’s events and Wapda won the women’s section here at the Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday.

In the men’s section, Army finished with 543 points — claiming which 14 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze medals. Wapda were runners-up with 318 points — winning eight gold, five silver and nine bronze. Pakistan Air Force bagged one gold, one silver and four bronze medals to collect 89 points and finish third.

Wapda reigned supreme in the women’s meet as they finished with 510 points and 14 gold, 13 silver and three bronze medals. Army were runners-up with 364 points (6 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze). Higher Education Commission ended up with 90 points.

Arshad, who had recorded his best throw of 81.52 metres in the World Championships in Doha recently, set a national record when he recorded an 83.65-metre throw to lift gold for Wapda.

Yasir Sultan (75.35m) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took silver and Army’s Imad (69.60m) was third.

Maria Maratab of Army set a new national record in hepthathlon by securing 4278 points to win the title. She was followed by team-mate Nabila Kausar (3431) and Wapda’s Milhan Imtiaz (3333).

Waqas Akbar of Army claimed the men’s 1500m gold with a time of 3:51.90. Wapda’s Sohail Amir was second and Army’s Attiqur Rehman third.

Army’s Mohammad Naeem claimed the men’s 110m gold in 13.80 seconds. Team-mate Saddam Hussain bagged silver and Mohammad Nawaz of Wapda the bronze medal.

Overall, Wapda’s Olympian Najma Parveen and long distance runner Rabia Ashiq claimed six gold medals each.

Remaining results: Men’s hammer throw: 1. Mohammad Shakeel (Army), 65.44 metres; 2. Habibullah (Wapda); 3. Azhar Abbas (Wapda).

Men’s 4x400m relay: 1. Army, 3:11.94; 2. Wapda; 3. PAF.

Women’s hammer throw: 1. Nazia Butt (Wapda), 40.70m; 2. Saira (Army); 3. Asma Jabeen (Army). Women’s 4x400m relay: 1. Wapda, 3:58.27; 2. Army; 3. HEC.