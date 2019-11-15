Woman wounded by ‘land grabbers’

LAHORE:A 50-year-old woman was shot at and wounded by the land grabbers in the Manawan area on Thursday. The victim woman has been identified as Alia. She had registered cases against an alleged land grabber, Waqar Gujjar.

On the day of the incident, she was on her way when the accused, Waqar and his accomplices opened fire and wounded her. She alleged the Manawan DSP and SHO were fully supporting the qabza mafia. Police admitted her to hospital.

Security: The Additional Secretary Home Chinese Security visited the officer of the DIG Operations on Thursday and discussed with the DIG the security issues, including registration of Chinese and other foreigners.

He also visited Khidmat Markaz established at DIG Operations office. Murder case: Factory Area police registered a case against unidentified assailants on charges of killing a trader. The case was registered against the unidentified assailants on the complaint of victim Safdar’s brother, Muhammad Hussain. Two bike riders had gunned down him when he was on his way home.

complaints: The Additional IG Complaints listened to the complainants of people at Central Police Office on Thursday and issued orders to the officers concerned for addressing the complaints.

Directions to the field officers on the applications of complainants from Nankana, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Vehari and Lahore and other cities were issued. Drug pushers: Lahore police in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions arrested 713 accused drug pushers.

Around 149 drug peddlers were arrested by City division police, 136 by Cantt division, 61 by Civil Lines division, 148 by Sadr division, 98 by Iqbal Town division and 121 drug pushers were nabbed by Model Town division police.