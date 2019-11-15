Prices of tomato, other vegetables remain high

LAHORE:Prices of majority of perishable items remained high with further increase in number of vegetable rates along with overcharging by the sellers.

On Thursday, the price of soft skin new potato was fixed at Rs53 per kg but it was not sold anywhere in the city while potato sugar-free rates were fixed at Rs39 per kg which sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

Onion price was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixing at Rs80 per kg, selling at Rs100 per kg. Similarly, increasing trend in the prices of tomato persisted and its official price reached Rs180 per kg but it was not available in majority of city markets where available it was sold at Rs220 to 240 per kg. Garlic local and Chinese rates were fixed at Rs236 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, respectively.

Ginger price was reduced to Rs304 per kg, but decline was not witnessed in consumer price as it was still sold at Rs350 to 400 per kg in retails markets. Brinjal price was fixed at Rs30 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Cucumber farm price was fixed at Rs44 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Bitter gourd was sold at Rs80 per kg against the price of Rs56 per kg.

Spinach farm price was fixed at Rs23 per kg and local at Rs28 per kg while both varieties were sold at Rs40 per kg. Lemon Chinese fixed at Rs44 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs54 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and zucchini long was fixed at Rs37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Methi price was fixed at Rs42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Mongary remained stable at Rs93 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Mustard leaves were increased to Rs26 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg.

Carrot local was fixed at Rs44 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Radish was increased to Rs16 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs34 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg and cabbage was fixed at Rs56 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Green Chilli was fixed at Rs150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum was fixed at Rs230 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 280 per kg. Pea was fixed at Rs93 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Turnip was fixed at Rs32 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs34 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Meanwhile, spokesman for Industries and Trade Department said that price control magistrates were raiding to monitor prices of essential items across the province. The price control magistrates raided 9,723 shops; 1,758 complaints surfaced regarding overcharging and 212 cases were registered in which 206 persons were arrested and fines amounting to Rs3.6 million were imposed.

Later, Provincial Industries and Trade Minister presided over a meeting of Task Force for Price Control at CM Office Thursday to review monitoring of prices of essential items, implementation of price control mechanism and performance of price control magistrates.

Aslam Iqbal addressing the participants said that those indulging in hoarding, profiteering and creating artificial inflation were enemies of humanity. Stern action will be taken against them. Administration should strive hard to normalise the prices of essential edibles, he added.

The departments concerned should play a vibrant role to provide relief to the problem-stricken people, he asserted. Prevalent conditions cannot improve by merely sitting idle in offices and government machinery should practically deliver to solve the aforesaid problems on priority basis.

The minister directed that display of ghee prices of all brands should be ensured on their packets. He directed that strict action should be taken against such flour mills which fail to provide flour in the markets after getting wheat on subsidised rates. Supply of essential items should be ensured keeping in mind their demand in the market.