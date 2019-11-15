Tomato crops being stolen, guards deputed

BADIN: After a surge in tomato prices, thieves have turned towards the standing crops of tomato in Badin, compelling farmers to hire guards for their tomato crops.

The tomato prices all over the country, including Karachi, have skyrocketed while in Badin the tomato price has risen up to Rs 20 per kg. The demand for the vegetable persuaded thieves to steal the crops rather than precious materials like gold. After an increase in robbery incidents, the farmers have hired private guards to protect their crops.