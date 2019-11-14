close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
Newsdesk
November 14, 2019

UK’s Johnson shouted at during visit to flood-hit area

World

N
Newsdesk
November 14, 2019

LONDON: Two onlookers shouted at Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he observed relief efforts in a flood-hit district of northern England on Wednesday, several days after the worst of the flooding. “You took your time, Boris,” one person told Johnson as he walked through the area accompanied by local officials, while another asked him: “Where’ve you been?”. Another resident was more welcoming, telling Johnson: “Go get ‘em.” Ahead of a national election on Dec. 12, Britain’s two main opposition parties have criticized Johnson and his Conservative government for a slow response to the flooding, which claimed one life last week.

