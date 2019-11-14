Australian high commissioner calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.
Matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed during the meeting, Inter-Services Public Relations stated in a press release.
