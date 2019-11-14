close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
November 14, 2019

Australian high commissioner calls on COAS

A
APP
November 14, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

Matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed during the meeting, Inter-Services Public Relations stated in a press release.

