Aerospace Science & Engineering conference starts at IST

Islamabad: The prestigious sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering (ICASE 2019) organised by Institute of Space Technology (IST), commenced at Islamabad.

The conference will continue from November 12-14, 2019 at IST. Chairman Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the National Space Agency of Pakistan Major General Amer Nadeem HI(M) inaugurated ICASE 2019 and graced the occasion as chief guest

Senior dignitaries from the academia, elite R&D organisations and industry were also present on the occasion. He expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts being made by IST towards achieving academic excellence and promoting research focused on space technology in particular, and on associated technologies in general. The success of this international conference and your educational activities on space research are evident of the fact that Pakistan’s position is going to become prominent on the educational map of the world.

IST Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Wilayat Hussain while highlighting the many achievements of the Institute in a very short-time, stressed the importance of space science & engineering education & research, as it will be a major contributory factor for advancement in all technologies.

Earlier, Dr. Najam Abbas conference secretary gave an overview of the Sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering. ICASE 2019 will feature 10 technical tracks including aeronautics and astronautics, satellite technology & applications, mechanical engineering for aerospace applications, aerospace materials design and engineering, guidance, navigation & controls and GNSS, astronomy, astrophysics and astrobiology, remote sensing, GIS & space applications, mathematical & statistical modeling for space applications, space policy, law and management and space technology education & popularization.

Other highlights include 62 sessions namely 23 technical sessions, 12 workshops, 9 panel discussions, 7 plenary sessions, 3 webinars, 4 forum-360, poster session, science at glance and meet the scientist sessions.

A total of 85 research papers will be presented in the conference in consort with 15 poster presentations. distinguished international and national keynote speakers will present their keynote talks. A spectrum of over 40 national and international invited speakers from USA, Canada, Spain, France, Austria, Finland, Serbia, Turkey, China, Jordan, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia and Pakistan will share their research accomplishments with the academicians, researchers and students.