Thu Nov 14, 2019
November 14, 2019

Japan hails opening of Kartarpur Corridor

November 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has expressed its congratulations on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and welcomed the fact that it will enable Sikh pilgrims in India to visit easily and safely Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

In a press statement, Ohtaka Masato, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, while paying respect to the efforts made by both India and Pakistan that led to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor said that this event will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

