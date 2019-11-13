close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
November 13, 2019

Abbasi’s production orders issue: LHC issues notices to govt, others

National

A
APP
November 13, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court issued notices to the federal government and others for November 14 on a petition filed by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding non-issuance of his production orders by the National Assembly speaker.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition Tuesday. A counsel for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi submitted that his client wrote a letter to the National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session, but no action had been taken.

He argued that the speaker issued production orders of various members, but his client was ignored, which was a discriminatory act. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of production orders. The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till Thursday.

