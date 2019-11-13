Three soldiers martyred in Waziristan blast

MIRAMSHAH: Three soldiers were martyred in a roadside blast in North Waziristan tribel district on Tuesday, official sources said. They said that the security forces were on routine patrol when an explosive device planted on roadside when off, leaving three soldiers martyred. The identity of the martyred soldiers could not be ascertained. Their corpses were shifted to the military hospital in Miranshah.