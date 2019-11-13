close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
Role of QECs in quality medical education

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Arshad Javaid on Tuesday highlighted the importance of Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) in the affiliated institutions for improving quality of education.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the deans/principals and heads of institutes affiliated with KMU. The agenda of the meeting was to provide guidelines for functioning of Quality Enhancement Cells in the affiliated institutes.

The representatives from all the colleges and institutes affiliated with KMU attended the meeting. A presentation was given by Director QEC KMU Asiyah Bukhari in which she shared the targets assigned for the period from January to June 2020 and mechanism for the functioning of the QEC. She said that in August 2020 score card based on targets would be shared by KMU with the respective colleges/institutes. She said that there would be three categories. The participants assured the meeting that functioning of QECs would be assured in their colleges/institutes as per the guidelines provided by the KMC.

