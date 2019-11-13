Dr Arsalan Hyder made PMC secretary

Islamabad : The national health services ministry has appointed public health expert Dr Arsalan Hyder the secretary of the newly-formed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The PMC was put in place lately after a presidential ordinance dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council with an aim to 'provide for the regulation and control of the medical profession and establishing a uniform minimum standard of basic and higher medical education and training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry.'

Dr Arsalan Hyder is a graduate of the world's most prestigious educational institutions, including the London School of Economics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Johns Hopkins University, USA.

He is an awardee of the prestigious British Chevening Scholarship in 2016-17 that is granted to scholars exhibiting outstanding leadership talents and Bloomberg Scholarship. In recognition of his services rendered in the field of universal health coverage and social health protection, Dr Arsalan was granted the TICA scholarship.

Also an assistant executive director of the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad, and a member of the Central Board of Film Censors, he also served as the ICT coordinator and was tasked with mapping and revamping the ICT public health facilities.