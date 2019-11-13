close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Sugar mill owned by Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz sealed

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

LAHORE: The ADC Revenue on Tuesday sealed the Al Arabia Sugar Mills owned by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz for non-payment to sugarcane growers. Sugar bags worth Rs 0.4 million were taken into custody during the raid in Sargodha. According to sources, the mill has to pay billions of rupees to sugarcane growers whereas some growers hadn’t been paid any amount since 2011.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story