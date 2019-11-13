Sugar mill owned by Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz sealed

LAHORE: The ADC Revenue on Tuesday sealed the Al Arabia Sugar Mills owned by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz for non-payment to sugarcane growers. Sugar bags worth Rs 0.4 million were taken into custody during the raid in Sargodha. According to sources, the mill has to pay billions of rupees to sugarcane growers whereas some growers hadn’t been paid any amount since 2011.