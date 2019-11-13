close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 13, 2019

Costly curries

Newspost

 
November 13, 2019

One can live without the luxuries of life but living without items of daily use is practically impossible. Two meals a day require certain groceries; tomatoes, onion and potatoes are common ingredient of every curry in our cuisine. The unprecedented rise in the prices of groceries is the proverbial last straw on the camel's back.

How can a person with average income afford Rs300 per kg tomatoes, Rs250 per kg peas, and so on and so forth? The incumbent government's failure to maintain price control on vegetables alone is questionable – but who cares? People are starving now as affording two meals have become onerous for them. The opposition is doing politics for the survival of its leaders but not for the common man. Is there any way out?

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost