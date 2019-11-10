Court rejects bail plea of Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, an accused of trafficking 15kg heroin.

The court rejected the bail of the PML-N leader as the accused exhausted all his grounds and no fresh ground was made out for the instant bail application. The PML-N leader had filed his bail application through advocate Farhad Ali Shah, stating that he had been implicated in a false case. The counsel alleged that ANF officials intercepted the vehicle of his client at gunpoint. He argued that the stance of the petitioner could be corroborated through CCTV footage, of the Punjab Safe City Authority.

He argued that his client had been suffering from a heart disease and other medical issues. He implored the court to grant bail to his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of Rana Sana’s counsel, first reserved the judgment. Later, while announcing the judgment, the court rejected the bail plea.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF and an FIR was registered against him under Section 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) Sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ANF, in the FIR, claimed that the agency had received a tip that the vehicle of Rana Sana is carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR stated that when ANF officials intercepted the vehicle of Rana Sana, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with the officials.

However, the ANF claimed in the FIR that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF also claimed in the FIR that Rana Sana admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase.

The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the accused, the FIR read. The ANF, as per the FIR, also recovered some weapons from the possession of Rana Sana and others.