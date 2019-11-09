SCCI wants Federal Tax Ombudsman laws made business-friendly

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has asked the government to make the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) laws and rules business-friendly by amending them to provide speedy justice to taxpayers.

The demand was made by SCCI President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz during a meeting with provincial Advisors of Federal Tax Ombudsman, Abdul Wadud and Tariq Ahad Nawaz at the Chamber House. Shahid Khan, the chamber senior vice-president, members of executive committee Ihsanullah, Shamsur Rahim, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, Saddar Gul, Muhammad Asif, Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, Fazle Wahid, officials of the FTO regional office, members of the business community were also present in the meeting. Wadud and Tariq Ahad, while speaking on the occasion, urged the business community to approach his office for the resolution of complaints about income tax, sales tax, customs and federal excise duty.

They said the FTO would continue to play its important and effective role against the discriminatory attitude and unjust decisions with taxpayers. Tariq Ahad said the FTO had issued directives to the Federal Board of Revenue to make simple the tax returns filing process and issue separate forms of tax turns for different sectors. He said he won’t disappoint the business community. Wadud assured the business community that the FTO would continue its effective role against decisions on basis of injustice and discrimination against taxpayers.

He asked the taxpayers to send in complaints on plain paper along with computerised national identity card copy to the FTO, assuring an instant action would be taken.

Earlier, the SCCI chief called for a close liaison between the FTO and SCCI, saying the terrorism-hit business of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was confronted with a host of challenges and difficulties.

He urged the FTO to give special importance to the KP business community and to play its effective role in resolving issues relating to tax.

Maqsood Pervaiz said the FTO laws and rules should be made further business-friendly and reformed by fulfilling all requirements of justice. The SCCI chief termed the FTO as a real institute, which is taking action on complaints of taxpayers and an effective forum for the provision of justice to them.

He asked the taxpayers to take full advantages of the services of FTO to address the injustices and discrimination of the subordinate institutions of the Federal Board of Revenue.