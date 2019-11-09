Mobile phone use in schools banned

LAHORE:Acting Director Public Instruction (Secondary Education) Punjab on Friday imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones and other sources of social media in public and private schools across Punjab.

In a letter to all the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities (DEAs), the Acting DPI (Secondary Education) observed that the competent authority desired that under the prevailing dangers of menace of drugs in the educational institutions (public and private) and to safeguard the young generation from this curse, it was mandatory to impose complete ban on the use of mobile and other sources to use social media.

uplift schemes: The Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of local government sector, industries and skill development and school education sector at an estimated cost of Rs 3627.247 million.

The schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year. The meeting was chaired by P&D Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani. The schemes are: Establishment of Punjab Local Government Academy Building, Lahore, for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) at a cost of Rs 2,107.109 million; Hunarmand Nojwan Programme at a cost of Rs 1,500 million, TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Curricular Integration Programme (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 10 million and Third Party Evaluation of Unique Identification of Students in Public Schools (Phase-I, PC-II) at a cost of Rs 10.138 million.

health projects: A meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday reviewed the pace of ongoing development projects as well as the measures taken under the prime minister’s health initiative.

According to a handout, addressing the meeting held at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the machines in government hospitals of various districts should immediately be made operational and report should be submitted to him. She said construction of additional blocks for the upgrade of THQ hospital in Murree was utmost necessary.