Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews steps to modernise agriculture sector

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting at his office here Friday in which different steps were reviewed to facilitate farmers and develop agriculture sector on modern lines.

The meeting reviewed measures to save crops from locust attack and starting internship programme for agriculture graduates was decided as well.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said that 130 agriculture graduates would be trained with an amount of Rs200 million. This programme will be continued on an annual basis, he added. A new floriculture programme will also be started with an amount of Rs400 million. Usman Buzdar said that agriculture development will strengthen the economy and vowed to continue the protection of farmers’ rights.

The government will give proper reward to sugarcane growers in the next season as was done for wheat and sugarcane growers, he added.

He directed the department concerned to continue spraying the crops in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar until complete elimination of swarms. He directed to continue daily surveillance and complete planning should be made in collaboration with federal government to avoid locust attacks.

The chief minister said that institutional mechanism should be devised to deal with the climate change effects on crops adding that steps should be made for improving capacity of agriculture research institutions. The meeting was told that six camps had been set up in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur along with 16 surveillance teams for anti-locust operations.

number plates: Usman Buzdar has said that further delay in release of vehicles’ number plates will not be tolerated. Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that instead of lip-service, performance has to be given now and further time should not be wasted in departmental activities. Immediate steps should be taken in accordance with the law and early release of number plates should be ensured, he said. He directed that Excise & Taxation Department should work with more speed keeping in view the people’s difficulties.

message: Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslims from slumber with his poetry and political wisdom.

This was stated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a message issued here Friday on the eve of birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal.

He said Allama Iqbal was a promoter of Muslim unity and his poetry guides us even today. Allama Iqbal’s proposal of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent was a reflective of his farsightedness and political acumen as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah materialised this dream. Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare state by following the principles of Allama Iqbal, he added.

Sikh: A delegation of Sikh leaders, coming from Amritsar, on Friday, called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM Office.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh was also present. Sikh leaders from Amritsar thanked the chief minister for Baba Guru Nanak University project in Nankana Sahib. Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh said that Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of Sikh community of Pakistan as well as India.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister condoled loss of lives in road accident near Khanewal and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He sought a report from the administration and directed them to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of firing on MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu and sought a report from RPO Multan.