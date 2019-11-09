KCCI team urged to visit Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Consul General of Sri Lanka G L Gnanatheva, suggested numerous measures to enhance trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and asked the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to send a delegation to Sri Lanka to explore trade and investment opportunities, a statement said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the chamber, Gnanatheva stressed that the business communities of the two countries would have to make collective efforts to improve the trade volume by exploring more trade opportunities and defining a clear roadmap for growth in trade, investment and exports.

Sri Lanka offered a lot of opportunities, as the country had been producing some high-end products being exported to many developed western countries, he said.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s free trade agreements with numerous countries around the world, he said the business community of Karachi must look into the possibility of enhancing trade and investment ties with Sri Lanka, which could be used as a gateway to Europe, US, the UK, Canada, etc, where Pakistani goods can also have a duty-free access if sent from Sri Lanka.