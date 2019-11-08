District admin wakes up to rising prices: Special squad to monitor fruit, vegetable markets

PESHAWAR: The district administration has decided to constitute a special squad for monitoring the fruit and vegetable markets to provide relief to the general public.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the senior officials of the district administration at the office of the deputy commissioner on Thursday. The meeting decided that a special squad would be constituted for visiting the fruit and vegetable markets at dawn to monitor the auction process and issue rate list. The field officers were directed to continuously monitor markets, and take action against profiteers and hoarders. They were directed that strict action against profiteers would ensure the provision of relief to the general public. It also decided the establishment of makeshift markets in various areas of the district to facilitate farmers. The makeshift markets would facilitate the general public to purchase fresh farm produce directly from farmers.