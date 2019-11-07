close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
AFP
November 7, 2019

Lufthansa cancels 1,300 flights over two-day German strike

World

AFP
November 7, 2019

FRANKFURT: Lufthansa said Wednesday it was scrapping 1,300 flights as German cabin crew pressed ahead with a two-day strike, plunging passengers into travel chaos amid an escalating row over pay and conditions.

"As a result of the strike, around 180,000 passengers will be affected by 1,300 flight cancellations," the airline said in a statement after losing a last-minute court battle to halt the walkout. The 48-hour stoppage called by the UFO flight attendants´ union is due to start at 2300 GMT on Wednesday and last until 2300 GMT on Friday. The union said the stoppage would affect all Lufthansa departures in Germany during that time.

Germany´s largest airline said it "regrets the inconvenience for the passengers". The carrier was putting together an alternative flight schedule where possible, it said, adding that affected passengers could rebook their journeys for free or swap their domestic flights for train tickets.

