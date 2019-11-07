Private doctors be allowed to examine Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Wednesday urged Adiala Jail superintendent through a letter to allow private doctors to examine President Asif Ali Zardari and perform required test to safeguard his life as it is a fundamental right of a citizen.

“The private doctors of the choice be allowed to examine former president Asif Ali Zardari and to conduct necessary tests,” said Sardar Latif Khosa, lawyer of Asif Ali Zardari, in a letter to Adiala Jail superintendent. In the letter, he proposed the names of Dr Asim Hussain, Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr Rasheed Jooma, Neuro Surgeon, Dr Salma Madha, Americal Board Neurologist, Major General Zafar (FCPS) Cardiologist and Dr Toufeeq (FCPS) Endocrinologist in the private medical board for Asif Ali Zardari.

Through the letter, Sardar Latif Khosa stated that Asif Ali Zardari is about 65-year-old and has been suffering from multiple issues since long as has also been observed by the board of doctors constituted while in custody by the government under orders of the court and which stands recapitulated in order dated 20.08.2019 passed by this court, the relevant part thereof is reproduced herein, “He is suffering from various ailments and was allowed two attendants to monitor his sugar and blood pressure round the clock. Due to multiple morbidities, even a board of doctors has been checking him every week. The cardio vascular disease and fluctuating sugar and blood pressure expose such patients to greater risk contracting life threatening conditions in extreme hot and humid weather---”

He stated that it is also clarified that facilities be provided to the accused which are necessary for his health according to instructions of doctors--”.

(Copies of the medical reports of application along with order of court attached herewith).

He stated the right of life stands sanctified under Article 9 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, a fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan, which includes the right to have the best medical care of his own choice and satisfaction.

He stated that the applicant’s medical condition and the persecutory nature of the false and politically motivated case merit that the applicant may be allowed to be examined by the doctors of his own choice and medical experts at his own expense as is mandated by the Constitution and the law. “The medical board obviously cannot be compared to private experts of various disciplines whose specialties and expertise are acknowledged within and outside Pakistan,” he stated in the letter.

Sardar Latif Khosa stated, “If the applicant is not given access to the doctors of his choice the same may lead to serious risk to his life and irreparable damage to his health and may even imperil his life.

He stated that other similarly poised NAB prisoners have been granted access to private medical doctors of their choice, which also entitles the applicant to similar treatment under Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan.