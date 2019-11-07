Nawaz likely to go abroad for treatment

LAHORE/LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from the Services Hospital to a makeshift Intensive Care Unit at his Jati Umra residence on Wednesday.

Dr Adnan Khan, in a twitter message, informed that former PM Nawaz has been transferred under the care of a Special Medical Board formed by the Sharif Medical City for further management. “A specialized HDU is established for this purpose, which is appropriately equipped and staffed 24/7. His condition remains unstable with current platelets count at 26K,” he added.

The Services Hospital administration discharged Nawaz on Wednesday morning after an accountability court issued the release order of his daughter Maryam Nawaz following her bail by the Lahore High Court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Nawaz had to extend his stay in the hospital for another day because of the release orders of his daughter.

On Wednesday, the accountability court issued Robkar to the Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent, which was sent to the Services Hospital after completion of legal formalities that set Maryam free to accompany her ailing father to their Jati Umra residence. PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar accompanied the ex-PM and his daughter in their journey to Jati Umra. Nawaz was shifted on a special bomb-proof vehicle, instead of ambulance, under a heavy security escort. A well-equipped ambulance, however, accompanied the convoy. Before leaving the hospital, Nawaz thanked all the doctors and medical staff for providing treatment and taking care of him for 17 days round the clock.

The Special Medical Board had recommended sending Nawaz abroad for genetic testing to identify the root cause of autoimmune disorder to determine the exact treatment method. It also recommended tests of heart, blood vessels and kidney functions in relation to the treatment of platelets.

Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Principal SIMS/SHL and Head of Special Medical Board, has briefed the Sharif Medical City doctors about Nawaz Sharif’s medical history, diagnosis, medication and treatment. He informed that Nawaz’s platelets are not stable and fluctuating irregularly. During his over two weeks stay in the Services Hospital, Nawaz suffered a minor heart attack, while his BP, blood sugar and kidney functions also remained inconsistent.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the Special Medical Board is fully authorized to take final decision vis-à-vis former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s genetic test from abroad. Regarding Nawaz’s health, the minister said the patients of autoimmune disorder have similar symptoms like that of Nawaz Sharif and their platelets count fluctuates. She said diabetes and blood pressure level as well as heartbeat of Nawaz Sharif have improved, while bone marrow is producing platelets. “The overall health condition of Nawaz is out of danger,” she added.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the 10-member Special Medical Board was dissolved after Nawaz was discharged from the hospital. However, the head of the medical board said they would continue to provide guidance and assistance to Nawaz’s doctors as and when requested.

In view of expected shifting of PML-N Quaid Nawaz to Sharif Medical City Hospital, a huge number of PML-N leaders and party workers gathered outside the Services Hospital for expressing solidarity and having a glimpse of their leader. They showered rose petals on his vehicle, chanted slogans and prayed for his health.

Giving reason of taking the ex-PM to his residence instead of the Sharif Medical City Hospital, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the step was aimed at saving Nawaz from hospital-acquired infection. “There is a danger of contracting infection due to Nawaz Sharif’s low platelets count,” she said and added an ICU having a ventilator and cardiac facilities has been set up at the residence.

She informed the Sharif Medical City Hospital’s Special Medical Board, under the supervision of ex-PM’s personal physician Dr Adnan, will provide treatment to Nawaz at the makeshift ICU at his residence. One doctor will be available at the ICU round the clock. Doctors have restricted meetings of Nawaz due to his critical health condition.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt reliably that Nawaz will soon come to London for treatment with Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz has convinced Nawaz to agree to get treatment in London and stop insisting on getting treatment only in Lahore.

A source shared that Shahbaz Sharif will accompany Nawaz to London and he has already spoken to consultants at one of the Harley Street clinics where patients suffering from drop in platelets are treated privately. The source said the final decision will be made when Nawaz is out of the Services Hospital. It’s understood that Shahbaz has been speaking to Nawaz about the need for getting treatment abroad for many days, but Nawaz refused to consider the option. The trusted source said Shahbaz has advised Nawaz to consider staying in London for at least five months for full treatment of all medical issues.

“Shahbaz Sharif has told his brother that his health comes before politics and everything else. It’s important that Nawaz is in good health and should get the best possible treatment at the best possible facilities,” said the source.

Shahbaz’s view, according to the source, has also been supported by Services Hospital’s Dr Mehmood Ayaz who has said that the medical board set up for Nawaz would give in writing that he should undergo genetic test from abroad. He said the foreign visit would become essential if doctors want to examine his body tissues to diagnose the exact cause of his illness.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court has issued the written verdict in the Nawaz Sharif bail case, saying that the sentence of the former prime minister will remain suspended till the Punjab government decision.

The court ruled that the provincial government has the authority to suspend the sentence of a convict. Under Article 401, the government can suspend the sentence. Due to the negligence of government, thousands of sick prisoners remain helpless. The court said the federal and provincial governments should give relief to the prisoners.

The court said Nawaz Sharif is being treated by the most competent doctors. Despite being in the best hospital, all facilities are not available for his treatment.