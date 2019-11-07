LAC all set for 2nd Alhamra national exhibition

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council has finalised preparations for the Second “Alhamra National Exhibition”. In the field of painting, Alhamra is constantly giving young artists opportunities to express their abilities. These views were expressed by the Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan chairing a meeting regarding preparations for the exhibition.

According to exhibition criteria, artists over the age of 25 are able to participate in the event. The exhibition will consist of painting, sculpture, installation and video art. Artists from across the country will be able to submit their artwork by November 10 to attend the exhibition. So far, 50 artists from across Pakistan have submitted their artworks. LAC will also publish a catalogue of submitted artworks which will be given to the artists at the inauguration.