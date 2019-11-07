Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews dengue eradication measures

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Additional Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Ijaz, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, DC Lahore Danish Afzaal, police officers and others were present on this occasion whereas all the commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting through a video link.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken for rooting out dengue from the province as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign. Capt (r) Muhammad Usman briefed the meeting regarding measures taken by the government to control the dengue fever in the province.

Dr Yasmin Rashid lauded the efforts made by administration and said that number of dengue cases had substantially reduced. She directed the department concerned to carry out dengue eradication activities with the same zeal. She said that this success is because of the joint efforts and liaison between district administration and other departments. She said that dengue patients were being specially looked after in public sector hospitals besides providing free-of-cost diagnostic facilities to them. Health department has also collected the data about dengue patients from private hospitals and laboratories.

Minister inspects hospital: Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col. (R) Hashim Dogar visited Kasur District Headquarters Hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients in dengue ward.

The minister issued instructions to the doctors and other staff about the treatment of the patients. He asked the medical superintendent to provide best medical facilities to every patient in the hospital.

The minister also inspected gynae and emergency wards. Talking on the occasion, Hashim Dogar said that PTI had come into power to serve the common man. Steps would be continuously taken for welfare of the masses, he added.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col. (R) Hashim Dogar has said solution to the problems being faced by the common man is the first priority of the government.

While talking to people at an open court held at his office here on Wednesday, Hashim Dogar said the country was going through a critical phase and it was facing a number of economic challenges. He said the Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among the needy people to provide quality healthcare facilities to them free of cost. He said the government was following the policy of strengthening institutions to better serve the masses.

Meanwhile, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to the officers concerned for solution to their problems. Traffic mess: Citizens witnessed massive traffic congestions on various City roads due to two protests, a procession and a rally.

Traffic was diverted from Katcheri Chowk, GCU College, PMG Chowk, Church Chowk, DCO-U-Turn, Rettigan Chowk, Azadi Flyover, MAO College and Chatter Jee Chowk due to a procession which started from Karbala Gamay Shah.

Traffic was diverted from Mall Road Bridge due to a protest demonstration by visually-impaired persons on Davis Road. A rally from Faisal Chowk towards Governor’s House Chowk caused obstruction in the traffic flow. Meanwhile, protesters blocked the road on New Campus Bridge towards Bhekywal. Traffic was diverted from Barkat Market and Bhekewal Chowk.