Armed forces capable of facing internal, external challenges: President

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the country’s armed forces are capable and ready to face any internal or external challenges.

He was addressing a ceremony after witnessing the PAF s fire power demonstration in Karachi. The president said the armed forces stood in complete synergy during the two-decade long war on terrorism. He said our forces have also demonstrated their resolve and capability against any aggression. He said the world witnessed our response to India s violation of Pakistani airspace in February this year when the PAF once again proved its mettle in the air battle and reestablished its deterrence and fear in the hearts of the enemy.The president said Pakistan wishes to maintain peaceful relations with all the nations, especially the neighbours. He, however, said we are not oblivious to safeguarding our national interests and sovereignty.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self determination. He urged the international community to bring an end to the blatant human rights violations and curfew in occupied Kashmir and expedite the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Strongly hailing the professionalism and capabilities of the PAF, the president said the air force has a proud history of defending the country’s aerial frontiers. He said the unmatched valour and audacity displayed by our PAF heroes over the years have upheld the Quaid’s vision of the air force being second to none.The president was also appreciative of the PAF s pursuit for modernisation through indigenisation. He said the hallmark of the PAF’s indigenous effort is the state of the art and battle tested JF 17 thunder fighter jet.