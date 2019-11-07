PM Imran Khan asks Punjab, KP to launch online purchase system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the provincial administrations of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch online system of purchases to control price hike.

He directed the provincial governments to take effective steps against profiteering and hoarding besides sending daily and weekly analysis report on rise and fall of prices of essential items at urban and rural tehsils of each district to the federal government in order to keep a check on the situation of prices.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to make administrative steps more effective to curtail hoarders and profiteers. Chairing a meeting on controlling the prices of essential items here on Wednesday, the prime minister issued the directive. He reminded that due to climate impact the availability of commodities should be determined on proper time so that there is no shortage of the same.

The meeting decided that government would provide farmers with a proper place at every tehsil where they could sell their commodities without any fee or expenditure. The forum also took the decision to utilise the network of Utility Stores across the country in a better way to provide people the essential items on realistic and reasonable prices.

Imran Khan directed to make border management more effective to stop the smuggling of wheat, flour and fine flour. The meeting decided to take strict action against elements involved in smuggling and the officials abetting them.

The prime minister was informed of the reduction in prices of ghee after the decision of government to defer implementation of axel load. The prime minister said reduction in prices of ghee should be ensured to provide relief to the public after the deferment of axel load implementation.

Imran Khan directed to establish a special cell in Ministry of Food Security on immediate basis in order to make timely decisions on the basis of demand and supply estimates in future. It will also help institutionalise the demand and supply estimate system with respect to essential items used by people.

The prime minister also directed to utilise the technology to reduce difference in prices. The prime minister said it is state obligation to ensure availability of items of daily use to each citizen and all-out steps be taken in this regard so that no citizen sleeps hungry.

Provincial Chief Ministers briefed the Prime Minister on availability of wheat in the provinces and its prices. It was apprised that availability of wheat in the provinces is satisfactory and there is no complaint of the commodity shortage in any part of the country.

The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad briefed the meeting on app 'Accurate Prices' in order to provide information to the public on prices of various items. The meeting decided to replicate the system implemented in the federal capital to large cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile addressing the 7th Asian Regional Conservative Forum of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Prime Minister Imran said that the drastic population growth and lack of interest by previous governments have devastated wildlife and forests in Pakistan.

He said it is the government’s top priority to protect the environment. The prime minister said that the PTI government was the first to deal with climate change by launching the Billion Tree Tsunami project, noting that the reason for its success was because locals including women and children were involved in the initiative.

“This year we will launch a massive tree plantation drive across the country as the necessary planning and infrastructures including nurseries have been developed in the first year,” said the prime minister. He said that the pollution situation in New Delhi is frightening. “I remember going to India in the ’70s. It used to be one of the cleanest cities. A similar thing is happening in Lahore. It’s one of the most polluted cities now. “In 10 years, they have cut off 70 percent of the trees. That’s one of the main reasons why pollution has increased,” he said.

Imran Khan mentioned that the youth will take the movement to protect the environment forward, adding that environmental protection will also be included in the school syllabus.

“People who worry about the environment are great human beings, I consider them spiritual because all religions talk about being selfless and thinking about others,” he said.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan is a diverse country. It has twelve ecological zones from desert to Himalayan forests, which are rare in the world. He, however, said the population growth and the lack of interest for protection of environment in the past devastated our wildlife and forests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the landmark Riyadh Agreement, calling it a crucial and important step towards a political solution to Yemen.

In a tweet, he said, ”Pakistan welcomes the conclusion of the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE government”. “We believe it is a crucial and important step forward towards a political solution and durable peace & security in Yemen,” the Prime Minister maintained.

Meanwhile, he directed CDA chairman to immediately visit Azadi March sit-in site and assess what relief and assistance could be provided to the sit-in participants.

He wrote, “I have directed the CDA chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.”