World soccer stars’ Pak tour from 9th

LAHORE: Pakistan’s much-awaited soccer exhibition tour ‘World Soccer Stars (WSS)’ is confirmed for November 9 and 10. The exhibition match on the November 10, to be held at National Hockey Stadium Lahore, will see local football players playing alongside the world soccer legends.

For the very first time in Pakistan’s history, Pakistan’s talent will get the chance to play an exhibition match head to head with WSS legends. WSS ran a national talent hunt program to feature local players with World Soccer Star legends to help in uplifting their learning of soccer and inspire them to achieve more. The local talent was selected after conducting two months long trials all over Pakistan with a coordinated effort of Total Football.

The Pakistani talent pool represents players from Quetta, Chitral, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Murree, Lahore and Islamabad.The exhibition match is an effort to incorporate young talent in the WSS Tour and give them an opportunity of a lifetime playing alongside global football legends.

The star studded line-up, featuring Ricardo Kaka (Brazil), Luis Figo, (Portugal), Carles Puyol (Spain) and Nicolas Anelka (France), will see legends lock horns in a showcase exhibition tour. The selected players are excited to get this opportunity to play with the world’s best soccer stars. WSS is designed to help uplift soccer in Pakistan and the tour has partnered with McDonald’s who support soccer worldwide. For the first time ever Pakistan football fans will be able to witness the tour in Virtual Reality (VR).