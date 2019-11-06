CM orders steps to prevent crops from locust attack

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of infestation of locust swarms on the crops in the areas of Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh and issued instructions to the agriculture, administration and other departments concerned in this regard.

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to take all necessary measures at the earliest to cope with the situation besides utilising the all-out resources to protect the farmers from damage. Pesticide should immediately be sprayed for eradication of locust swarms. Agriculture and administration departments should leave no stone unturned for complete elimination of locust swarms. Areal spray should especially be focused on to control the infestation of locust swarms and surveillance should be conducted on a daily basis. He directed the departments to run the campaign in a scientific manner to protect the crops from attack. The departments concerned should remain alert and field officers should have to vibrantly discharge their duties. Control room should be established for keeping the vigilant eye on the overall situation round-the-clock.