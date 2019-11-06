Punjab cabinet approves amendments to LG Act

LAHORE: A meeting of the Punjab cabinet, with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, Tuesday approved amendments to the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019.

The chief minister was presiding over the 20th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office. Under the amendments, taking part in local governments’ elections would be permitted through political party or electoral panel whereas religious minorities would have the right to vote for reserved as well as general seats.

The Returning Officers will announce the results and in case of any complaint, election tribunal will decide the matter under the Election Act. The meeting approved amendments to Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act, 2019. Delimitation of local areas under Punjab Demarcation of Local Areas Rules, 2019 and establishment of succeeding local governments under Punjab Local Government Act, 2019, were approved as well.

Around 455 local governments will be constituted in the whole province.

The meeting approved revision of Punjab Municipal Services Programme where local governments would complete roads repair and maintenance. The cabinet approved the heritage and urban regeneration programme for promotion of tourism in Lahore Fort and its buffer zone.

The royal privacy (Khalwat Khana) and other areas of the Fort would be restored. The hanging electricity wires would be removed along with restoration of historically important places around the Fort.

A fort museum would also be established at the Lahore Fort with a soft loan worth $25.8 million which would be borrowed from the French Development Agency. The meeting decided to declare Lahore and Nakchivan City of Azerbaijan as sister cities and signing of an MoU was also approved in that regard.

This would help in promoting economic cooperation, exchange of delegations and launching of joint projects. The meeting approved establishment of South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology in DG Khan along with the endorsement of decisions made in 19th provincial cabinet meeting and 16th meeting of cabinet standing committee on finance and development.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the custodian of minorities' rights, adding that historic steps had been taken in Punjab to protect their rights and every decision was being made in consultation with the cabinet.

He asked ministers to fully take part in public service. He said that LG system would be helpful in empowerment of the people at the grassroots level as it has been designed in accordance with the needs of the time.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others attended the meeting.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of a woman in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad. He ordered for taking legal action against the culprits and providing justice to the victim. The police had arrested two accused until filing of the report.

Azadi March: Usman Buzdar has said that asking resignation from the elected prime minister is unconstitutional and illegal as no conscious person can support such illogical demand. He said that efforts of marchers will end in smoke. In a statement issued Tuesday, the chief minister said that rejected elements were taking revenge of their failures from the people by hindering the journey of progress and development. Negative agenda of such elements that were afraid of change would remain unsuccessful, he said adding that those who were doing politics on non-issues would face humiliation. Those who wasted the time of the nation and the country would be held answerable for looted national resources during their regimes.

The chief minister said that the first time in Pakistan a transparent government was setting new records of public welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan destination of progress and prosperity will definitely be achieved. He maintained that enlightened people by keeping themselves indifferent from the politics of chaos had expressed patriotism. In a democratic system, parliament is the best forum for resolving political issues rather than roads. The opposition should express political maturity. Those who are trying to destabilise the country have no agenda of public welfare. Pakistanis want progress and prosperity instead of political lawlessness. Politics of destruction is not in favour of the country.

People have rejected negative politics of agitations and falsehood. He said these elements have started working against the country when it has headed towards right direction due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The undemocratic attitude of opposition will imprint a bad impression on the world about Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.