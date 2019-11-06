close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
News Report
November 6, 2019

Corrupt mafia wants chaos in country: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Top Story

News Report
November 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In a veiled reference to the Azadi March, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said he was alive to the fact that ‘the corrupt mafia’ will take to the streets against the government.

Chairing a meeting of the PTI spokespersons here, he said the corrupt mafia wanted to create chaos in the country for their own selfish designs but the country will continue to progress in leaps and bounds.

He said the government’s victory would bring the curtain down on the politics of various parties, says a private TV channel. He said the government was pushing ahead with its ambitious reform agenda.

Imran said the government’s economic policies had helped cut down the current account deficit by a massive 32 percent. He said the trade deficit had been brought down to $7 billion from $13 billion.

