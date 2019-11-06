Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

MILAN: Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend.

Italian international Balotelli scored in Sunday´s 2-1 Serie A defeat but his performance was overshadowed by his fury at the racist abuse from a section of Verona´s supporters. The Lega Serie A´s disciplinary commission on Tuesday said that the chants “were clearly perceived, in addition to the player, also by the federation representative positioned nearby.”

The commission found that “after these cries .. there were also cries of support followed by long applause”. As a result they ordered that a section known as the “Poltrone Est” in the Bentegodi Stadium.