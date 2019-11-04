Awareness raising session arranged on birth certificates

LANDIKOTAL: Speakers highlighted the importance of birth certificates at an awareness session arranged at the Jirga Hall. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department had organised the daylong session, which was attended by several people from various walks of life.

The local government director for tribal districts, Faisal Syed, was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the official said that birth certificate or birth registration is the first constitutional right and documentation of every child and parents should not ignore it. He asked residents to cooperate with the registration staff so that they could provide more facilities to the local people for birth registration. amaat-e-Islami leader Murad Hussain Afridi, Lutfullah Shinwari, Murad Ali Shinwari and others also spoke on the occasion.

They gave suggestions to the programme director to improve birth registrations. The programme director heard the grievances of the local people about the registration process and assured them of shifting the office from Charwagai to the Landikotal hospital. He also assured the provision of other facilities and appointment of the female staff at the registration office in Landikotal.