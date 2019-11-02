close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Six arrested in Mardan family murders

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

MARDAN: The police on Friday arrested six accused nominated in the murder case of five members of a family.

Speaking at a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said that as per a report lodged on October 19, one Tahir along with four accomplices allegedly killed the wife of his brother Usman Shah, her two sons and five-month-old granddaughter because of a dispute over a seven-marla house in Gujjar Garhi in Mardan. He believed Usman Shah had his consent to the murders.

A police team formed by the DPO raided AkoDheri area where three of the accused, Tahir, Amir and Bilal, allegedly exchanged fire with the police party but were later arrested.

The party led by DSP City Circle Bashir Ahmad Yousafzai also arrested three alleged facilitators of the crime. They included Saider Khan, Amanullah and Rahimullah, residents of AkoDheri. The DPO said that the police party recovered three Kalashnikov rifles, two pistols and many bullets from the possession of the accused during the raid.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost