Painting award announcement on November 19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Gallery 6 will announce the Arjumand Painting Award 2019 at the Islamabad Art Festival on November 19 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.
The first round of judgment was held earlier this month shortlisting 44 artists.
The selected ones submitted their respective paintings between October 20 and 30 at the gallery. The award was meant to emphasise the importance of classical painting among new, emerging and recently established artists.
Islamabad: The Gallery 6 will announce the Arjumand Painting Award 2019 at the Islamabad Art Festival on November 19 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.
The first round of judgment was held earlier this month shortlisting 44 artists.
The selected ones submitted their respective paintings between October 20 and 30 at the gallery. The award was meant to emphasise the importance of classical painting among new, emerging and recently established artists.