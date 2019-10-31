Private schools in capital to remain closed today

Islamabad: As the JUI-F's Azad March participants will reach Islamabad today (Thursday), the local private schools have announced they will keep campuses closed for the safety of students.

However, there is no official word about the government's educational institutions in this respect. Most private colleges and universities have also announced the closure of campuses today (Thursday). Islamabad Private Schools Association president Zofran Elahi announced on Wednesday that as the anti-government protest could cause a law and order situation in the capital city, it had been decided that all local private schools would remain closed on October 31 and November 1. He said the reopening of schools would be decided by the association in light of the law and order situation. Parents hailed the decision and said it would keep their school-going children out of harm's way. They said they won't send children to school for their safety until they were satisfied with the law and order situation.