Committee formed to help pensioners

The Sindh finance department has constituted a committee to address the grievances of the pensioners in the province.

The committee, titled ‘Pensioners’ Grievances Redressal Committee’, will be chaired by the finance additional secretary (SR/ admn) and its other members include the deputy secretary (regulation), SGA&C department; deputy accountant general (pension) O/o AG Sindh or district accounts officer concerned and the focal person of the administrative department.

The terms of reference (TORs) will be regarding the resolution of the issues/grievances of retiring/retired Sindh government employees and assistance to the pension sanctioning authorities in settlement of such cases, which include suggesting necessary measures to remove bottlenecks.