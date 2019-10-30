close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
DN
Desk News
October 30, 2019

Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad on Nov 10

National

DN
Desk News
October 30, 2019

KARACHI: New Islamic month Rabiul Awwal's moon has been sighted, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced it on Tuesday.

The auspicious day of 12 Rabiul Awwal, Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth day of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will fall on Sunday, Nov 10. Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over the gathering Tuesday evening at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office. Zonal committees from Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta also gathered evidence and witnesses regarding the moon sighting.

