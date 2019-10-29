Govt trying to mislead nation on talks with Rahbar Committee: Iftikhar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday said the government was trying to mislead the nation by spreading false information about the talks with the Rahbar Committee.

Through a statement issued here, the ANP leader said that the government was portraying the talks with the Rahbar Committee in a negative manner, saying that the opposition had not changed any demand but had agreed to the government proposed venue for the protest.

He said that the opposition demands were not discussed during the talks. “Our demands, including resignation, have not changed,” he said, adding that the government was trying to create confusion among the masses by spreading false information.

He said that the Rahbar Committee was asked to stage the protest at the Parade Ground, which they rejected as the government can control the protest at that place very easily.

He said the government was told that the protest would be held on the road. He said the opposition had no other option but to get rid of the selected government that was damaging democracy in the country.

He added that his party workers from Balochistan province have started their journey for participation in the JUI-F-led Azadi March.

He said that ANP workers led by party provincial president Asghar Khan Achakzai had started their journey to Islamabad for participation in the Azadi March.

He added that the party workers from Punjab would be led by Manzoor Ahmad Khan while the KP protesters would start their journey from Rashakai Interchange on October 31.

The ANP leader maintained that the government was creating hurdles for the protesters by placing containers on the roads. However, he said, the protesters would reach Islamabad at any cost.