Govt urged to resolve issues of unemployment

Islamabad :Govt needs to resolve public issues to evade chaos: Abdullah Gul, chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammed Abdullah Hamid Gul Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has to resolve issues of unemployment, health, poverty, price hike, hunger and public problems to evade public outrage.

He made these remarks while talking to the delegation of TJP here at his central secretariat.

“The provocative statements of the prime minister and his cabinet ministers and advisers disregarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman have paved the way for the latter’s Azadi March,” said Abdullah Gul.

He said Pakistan is facing serious economic and financial crisis where development and public prosperity have been rolled back where people are getting engrossed in the problems of poverty, price hike, hunger, poverty and unemployment.

Abdullah warned that if the status quo persists then the large number of people suffering from frustration, anxiety, and hardships along with angry politicians and opposition would collaborate to make the Azadi March successful.

He added that it was necessary that the ministers and advisers who had mocked and criticised Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the media should get a shut-up call from the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s remarks about running the assembly without diesel also added fuel to the burning fire. He said if the government had sincerely focused on national issues then this political crisis would have been avoided, he added.

Abdullah Gul said it was time for the prime minister to announce a revolutionary package for the public’s relief from economic turmoil.