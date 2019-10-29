‘Reforms have started producing desired results’

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that within just one year of the PTI government, Pakistan has jumped 28 places in the international DB ranking and was placed as top reformer in South Asia and 6th in the World.

Addressing the showcasing Punjab’s contribution to the Doing Business Report 2020 organised by Planning and Development Board, he said the rise was unprecedented in the recent past. This was the top agenda of the prime minister since day one; however, we should now work on bringing the number to double digits and also develop a healthy competition nationally between cities to progress more on indicators.

The reform initiatives that were undertaken by this government to improve the overall business environment in the province contributed to the unprecedented increase of 28 points in Pakistan’s ranking on the Doing Business Index.

The chief minister’s Adviser on Economic Affairs Salman Shah, Chairman P&D Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikander Baloch, Secretary Board of Investment Omer Rasul, Chairman Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry Irfan Sheikh, representatives of federal and provincial departments, and private sector also attended the ceremony.

The minister said that crucial work on improving business environment was underway and would bear the intended results for making Punjab a business-friendly province.

He congratulated the P&D Board for taking forward the reform agenda aggressively and working on the improved ranking. The CM’s Adviser Dr Salman Shah said that the improved ranking was a result of collaboration and coordination between departments and the government’s commitment to ensure ease of business for everyone and to encourage investors. He said that new investments would create new jobs and hence bring prosperity to the country.

Addressing the participants, P&D Board Chairman said, "as the focal agency for the Doing Business in Punjab, P&D brings all other departments and agencies on board and with the supervision provided by the chief secretary and finance minister ensured seamless execution. He added that the government was working on the concept of regulatory guillotine with a view to rationalise, modernise and automate business regulations.

Secretary, BOI appreciated the efforts of all provincial departments who worked tirelessly to implement this reforms agenda. He stressed the need for effective and efficient coordination between the provincial and federal agencies.