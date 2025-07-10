Duchess of Edinburgh shares emotional moment with community heroes

Duchess of Edinburgh meets Bosnia's Zeljko Komšić.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has touched down in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a deeply significant visit marking the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, one of the darkest chapters in modern European history.

On the first day of her trip, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, began her engagements by meeting with Željko Komšić, the Croat member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The two met at the official Presidency building in Sarajevo, where they posed for a photograph before beginning their discussions.

The visit comes as the country and international community reflect on the atrocities of July 1995, when more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were brutally killed in and around Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.

Sophie's presence signals a message of remembrance, reconciliation, and the importance of continued awareness of the consequences of hatred and division.

Her Royal Highness is set to participate in a solemn commemoration ceremony tomorrow at the Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial Centre, where she will lay wreaths and read a poignant personal message from King Charles III

Sophie will also meet with the Mothers of Srebrenica and survivors of wartime sexual violence, reaffirming the United Kingdom’s dedication to supporting victims through both advocacy and action.