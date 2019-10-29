Solution to Karachi’s problems lies in transferring powers to mayor: Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the solution to the civic problems of Karachi lies in the devolution of powers to the city’s mayor.

He stated this on Monday while talking to journalists as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Governor House between Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Vice-Mayor Xue Qingguo of the Chinese city of Qingdao.

The MoU was signed so that both the cities could enhance ties with each other in the fields of science and technology, culture, ports, tourism, and other related sectors. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it was a welcoming sign that the Chinese city Qingdao and Karachi had signed the MoU as it would not just benefit Karachi but all of Sindh.

He was of the view that the cost of industrial production had increased in China and that was why the Chinese companies had been entering the market of other countries in the region. He said that taking advantage of this situation, the government had been inviting the Chinese companies to invest in the Pakistan’s market. He said that the Chinese city had a central role in the economy of China, and forging an alliance with it would benefit Karachi a lot as being the economic hub of Pakistan.

To a question, the governor said the government had not imposed any new tax; rather, it had been doing its best to recover the already imposed taxes. He said the increase in the tax net of the country was the need of the hour. He added that Pakistan had been fast emerging as a global economic power owing to the right policies of the government.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said business, investment, and trade opportunities would increase in the city as a result of the MoU signed between the two cities. He said businesses and people of the city would be able to utilise modern technology as a result of the MoU. He said ties between China and Pakistan would further flourish as a result of the MoU. He said the region containing Pakistan should be developed for upgrading the standard of living of its people, for poverty alleviation, and for ending the menace of unemployment.