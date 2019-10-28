Rain forecast worries mayor, DMCs’ chairmen

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and chairmen of some district municipal corporations (DMCs) are worried after the recent prediction of rainfall in Karachi in the coming days.

Talking to The News on Sunday, the mayor said he was concerned after the prediction of rainfall as the sewerage system of the city had almost collapsed and potholes on many roads had not been repaired.

Akhtar added that people of Karachi felt miserable during rain as their power supply was often cut with the first drop of rain. The mayor said rain was a blessing but for the people of Karachi it brought serious troubles. He, however, expressed his resolve to make every possible effort to provide relief to the citizens during and after the expected rain.

DMC Central chairman Rehan Hashmi was also worried because of the expected showers in Karachi. He said the problem of garbage was aggravated because of rain because rainwater dispersed garbage dumped on roadsides and grounds. He lamented that his DMC was already short of machinery to deal with garbage. Meanwhile, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwar said he would pray for having no rain in the city.