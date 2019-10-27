Breast cancer screening clinics in hospitals stressed

Islamabad : Alarmed by the growing incidence of breast cancer in the country, experts during an Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH-NORI) symposium here called for the early detection of the disease to prevent deaths.

"As breast cancer is the most common cancer and Pakistan is among Asian countries with high incidence, there should be dedicated screening clinics in all hospitals for its early detection like the PAEC cancer hospitals," Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute director and chief oncologist Dr Mohammad Faheem told participants.

The event was part of the series of month-long breast cancer-related activities at NORI with the theme of 'Keep your head high and your spirits higher'. The entire NORI building was illuminated pink on October 1 and it will remain so until October 31.

Dr Faheem said the NORI was one of 18 dedicated cancer hospitals run by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission across the country and it catered to thousands of patients from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and nearby cities by offering both diagnosis and treatment.

The NORI director highlighted the importance of tumor boards in the management of cancer patients. He raised alarm at the escalating rise in cancer burden across the world in general and Pakistan in particular.

Dr Faheem said the global cancer incidence had gone up to 18.1 million and was expected to increase to around 29.5 million in 2040 with half of them occurring in Asia. He said there should be dedicated screening clinics in all hospitals for early and timely detection of breast cancer as happened in the PAEC’s countrywide cancer hospitals.

The NORI director said like NORI, all PAEC cancer hospitals provided treatment at negligible costs or even free of charge to deserving patients and didn’t reject patients with later stages of cancer. He said this year, a ‘fast track’ was established at the NORI to facilitate breast cancer screening, while to reduce inconvenience to visitors, a team of doctors was dedicated to carrying out free consultation and screening in Pinktober 2019.

“The AECH NORI is going to be equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment, including CyberKnife and High Energy Linear Accelerator and facilities for digital mammography with tomosynthesis and stereotactic biopsy, latest CT scan and PET scan, so patients will not have to go abroad for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures,” he said.

Head of the NORI Oncology Department Dr Humera Mahmood put the annual countrywide number of new breast cancer patients at 11,000 and said the tally of 90,000 being reported by social media and other information resource centres was false.

She highlighted the importance of self-examination for early detection and the subsequent better and timely treatment of breast cancer.

Specialists Prof Idrees Anwar and Prof Naeem Zia of the Rawalpindi Medical University highlighted the recent trends in the management of breast cancer, while breast surgeons from twin cities including Prof Rakshanda Rashid, Dr. Shabana Jamal and Dr Ahsan Mirza also shared their knowledge and experiences about the killer disease.

Oncologist Dr Zainab Zahur highlighted the role of various tests and procedures in the early detection of breast cancer. Dr Hadi M. Khan of the Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, and other experts shed light on research advancements in cancer detection, treatment, and cure and asked people to adopt an active lifestyle, healthy dietary habits and take precautionary steps to reduce the breast cancer risks.

Later, a walk was held to highlight the issue of high breast cancer incidence with oncologists, surgeons, and other health professionals being in attendance.