Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

SSP Operations made DPO

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

LAHORE : SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shahzad has been transferred and posted as Khanewal DPO. He has been directed to take charge of his new office.

Anniversary: The 12th death anniversary of a martyred constable, Muhammad Azeem, was observed at Bangali Bagh graveyard at Badami Bagh on Saturday.

Police officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the ceremony.

drug pushers: Lahore police arrested 632 drug pushers following continuation of a crackdown launched on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions.

City division police arrested 141 accused, Cantt division 117, Civil Lines division 55, Sadr division 132, Iqbal Town division 83 and Model Town division police arrested 104 accused drug pushers.

