Indian SC asks govt...: How long Kashmir will stay under restrictions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday asked the Centre that how long does it intend to continue with the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said: “How many days you want restrictions? It’s already two months now. You have to come clear on this and you have to find out other methods.”

“You may impose restrictions, but you have to review your decisions. Do you?” the court added. The Solicitor-General for Jammu and Kashmir administration replied that 99 per cent restrictions were removed and it were being reviewed daily.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government stripped the occupied Kashmir of its autonomy on August 5 while placing the valley under a lockdown and arresting Kashmiri leaders ina bid to prevent protests against the move. On October 5, the lockdown will have been in place for two months.

The pleas have challenged the communication blockade in occupied Kashmir, the illegal detention of children, and the impact of restrictions on healthcare.